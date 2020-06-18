Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub media room

Peerless in Park Slope! 567 10th Street is an exceptional, intimate place to live, comprising 3 architect-designed residences (two 3 bedroom, 2 bath simplexes and one 3+ bedroom, 3 bath duplex), each with beautifully curated private outdoor space and state-of-the-art fixtures and amenities. The entire structure has been meticulously rebuilt and modernized from top to bottom, while thoughtfully preserving period details such as the original staircase and balustrade, and hand-carved marble mantelpieces. Gracing each elegantly appointed space are 8' tall solid-core doors, 7' wide plank wood flooring, brand new oversized double-glazed windows inviting in brilliant natural light, and high-end lighting by Flos (Jasper Morrison) & Artemide (Carlotta de Bevilacqua). Custom chef kitchens by Porcelanosa are richly outfitted with Caesarstone countertops, Fisher & Paykel and Miele appliances, along with vented hoods. Spa-like bathrooms boast oversized showers or soaking tubs, Lacava and Porcelanosa fixtures, natural stone, and large-scale modern ceramic tile flooring. Heightening the allure are Miele washers & dryers in each unit, runtal wall panel radiators and multi-zone central air & heating for optimal climate comfort.



Spanning approximately 2,332 interior sq ft and affording a coveted townhouse feel, Residence I is a grand duplex occupying the parlor and garden floors. This gut-renovated, south-facing 3 bedroom, 3 bath beauty, with a bonus room that could serve as home office, den, media room, etc., offers generous and flexible interior living quarters, as well as a fabulous triple-tiered 500+/- sq ft outdoor deck/patio/garden (shown in a rendering) predominantly clad in bluestone pavers and enveloped by cedar fencing perfect for recreation and lounging. The ultimate outdoor oasis awaits in the landscaped garden accentuated with boxwoods, a Serviceberry tree and grill. Back inside this stunning home, luxuriate in radiant heated flooring which flows throughout the lower level and over-scaled plate glass windows are juxtaposed against lime-washed exposed brick in your voluminous upper floor entertaining space opening onto a deck overlooking the garden. Other highlights of this shining example of fine design include abundant fitted closets, custom window shades, optional bookcases and a wonderful garden-floor main suite leading out to a patio adorned with boxwoods in planters.



Finally, an offering where old world grace and scale is thoughtfully infused with new world innovation and precision. Zero compromises need to be made to enjoy the privacy and intimacy of living in this remarkable brownstone with only 2 other residences. 567 10th Street is situated on a desirable Park Slope block, minutes from Prospect Park, vibrant 7th Avenue with its multitude of fine shops and eateries, in addition to other local conveniences and nearby transportation. The F & G trains on 9th Street are just 1 block away and the R only 5. No smoking please. Pets are considered strictly on a case-by-case basis.



The grand duplex occupies the parlor and garden floors and is the perfect substitute for a townhouse, spanning 2,332 interior sq. ft. with approximately 500 sq. ft. of beautifully tiered outdoor space clad in bluestone pavers and custom fencing. Enjoy radiant heated floors throughout the garden level and over-scaled plate glass windows juxtaposed against lime washed exposed brick in your voluminous entertaining space.



Be the first residents and envy of your guests at 567 10th Street, where old world grace and scale is thoughtfully infused with new world innovation and precision. Leases are being offered for a minimum of one-year with an option to renew for a second year's term.



Finally, an offering where zero compromises need be made to enjoy the intimacy and sophistication of brownstone living. Moments from Prospect Park, celebrated restaurants, fine retailers and services, 567 10th Street is poised in the very best of Park Slope and is situated just 1 blocks from F & G trains at 7th Avenue and five blocks from the R train at 9th Street. Pets are considered strictly on a case-by-case basis.