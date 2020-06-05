Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
550 Ashford Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:29 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
550 Ashford Street
550 Ashford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location
550 Ashford Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
East New York
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 550 Ashford Street have any available units?
550 Ashford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 550 Ashford Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 Ashford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Ashford Street pet-friendly?
No, 550 Ashford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 550 Ashford Street offer parking?
No, 550 Ashford Street does not offer parking.
Does 550 Ashford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 550 Ashford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Ashford Street have a pool?
No, 550 Ashford Street does not have a pool.
Does 550 Ashford Street have accessible units?
No, 550 Ashford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Ashford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 550 Ashford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Ashford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Ashford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
