55 Poplar street

Do not miss this opportunity to rent a truly special home in Brooklyn Heights! This rarely available 1BR features a large PRIVATE TERRACE overlooking a beautiful common garden, exposed brick, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stylish spa-style bathroom, hardwood oak floor, recessed lighting and your own WASHER & DRYER in the apartment!



Historic 19th Century building features modern conveniences, including central air conditioning & heating systems, elevator service, live-in superintendent and an award-winning common garden for barbecues and relaxing with neighbors! Offering the best of both Brooklyn Heights and D.U.M.B.O., Poplar Street is a quiet, tree-lined byway with charming gas lamps, located near the Promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, wonderful restaurants and many transportation options, including the 2, 3, A, C & F subway lines, Citibikes and the NYC Ferry at Fulton Landing! Bring your pets, turn the key, and you are home! NO FEE!!!