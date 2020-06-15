All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 55 Poplar street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
55 Poplar street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:35 PM

55 Poplar street

55 Poplar Street · (212) 317-7864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Brooklyn Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

55 Poplar Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bbq/grill
hot tub
Do not miss this opportunity to rent a truly special home in Brooklyn Heights! This rarely available 1BR features a large PRIVATE TERRACE overlooking a beautiful common garden, exposed brick, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stylish spa-style bathroom, hardwood oak floor, recessed lighting and your own WASHER & DRYER in the apartment!

Historic 19th Century building features modern conveniences, including central air conditioning & heating systems, elevator service, live-in superintendent and an award-winning common garden for barbecues and relaxing with neighbors! Offering the best of both Brooklyn Heights and D.U.M.B.O., Poplar Street is a quiet, tree-lined byway with charming gas lamps, located near the Promenade, Brooklyn Bridge Park, wonderful restaurants and many transportation options, including the 2, 3, A, C & F subway lines, Citibikes and the NYC Ferry at Fulton Landing! Bring your pets, turn the key, and you are home! NO FEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Poplar street have any available units?
55 Poplar street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Poplar street have?
Some of 55 Poplar street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Poplar street currently offering any rent specials?
55 Poplar street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Poplar street pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 Poplar street is pet friendly.
Does 55 Poplar street offer parking?
No, 55 Poplar street does not offer parking.
Does 55 Poplar street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Poplar street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Poplar street have a pool?
No, 55 Poplar street does not have a pool.
Does 55 Poplar street have accessible units?
No, 55 Poplar street does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Poplar street have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Poplar street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Poplar street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 55 Poplar street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 55 Poplar street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity