Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard doorman gym on-site laundry parking garage

Perfect size, functional space and right in the middle of Brooklyn's best neighborhoods!Apartment 3D is a functional One Bed + One Bath unit. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet space and extra storage/pantry in foyer. Bedroom can fit up to a KING-SIZE bed with a large closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Building features: live-in super, 24-hour doorman, fitness center, on-site laundry, a resident's lounge and a beautiful tranquil common landscaped courtyard. Pet-friendly. 53 Boerum Place is located on the cusp of Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn in a full service condo building located one stop from Manhattan, with easy access to 4, 5, 2, 3, R, A, C, F and G trains. One and a half blocks away from Court and Smith Street you will have all the trendy shops, Trader Joe's, Walgreens and best restaurants Brooklyn has to offer!