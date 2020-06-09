All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

53 Boerum Place

53 Boerum Place · (718) 290-2498
Location

53 Boerum Place, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3D · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Perfect size, functional space and right in the middle of Brooklyn's best neighborhoods!Apartment 3D is a functional One Bed + One Bath unit. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet space and extra storage/pantry in foyer. Bedroom can fit up to a KING-SIZE bed with a large closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Building features: live-in super, 24-hour doorman, fitness center, on-site laundry, a resident's lounge and a beautiful tranquil common landscaped courtyard. Pet-friendly. 53 Boerum Place is located on the cusp of Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn in a full service condo building located one stop from Manhattan, with easy access to 4, 5, 2, 3, R, A, C, F and G trains. One and a half blocks away from Court and Smith Street you will have all the trendy shops, Trader Joe's, Walgreens and best restaurants Brooklyn has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Boerum Place have any available units?
53 Boerum Place has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53 Boerum Place have?
Some of 53 Boerum Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Boerum Place currently offering any rent specials?
53 Boerum Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Boerum Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Boerum Place is pet friendly.
Does 53 Boerum Place offer parking?
Yes, 53 Boerum Place does offer parking.
Does 53 Boerum Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 Boerum Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Boerum Place have a pool?
No, 53 Boerum Place does not have a pool.
Does 53 Boerum Place have accessible units?
No, 53 Boerum Place does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Boerum Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 Boerum Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Boerum Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 Boerum Place does not have units with air conditioning.
