Amenities
Perfect size, functional space and right in the middle of Brooklyn's best neighborhoods!Apartment 3D is a functional One Bed + One Bath unit. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with plenty of cabinet space and extra storage/pantry in foyer. Bedroom can fit up to a KING-SIZE bed with a large closet. Hardwood floors throughout. Building features: live-in super, 24-hour doorman, fitness center, on-site laundry, a resident's lounge and a beautiful tranquil common landscaped courtyard. Pet-friendly. 53 Boerum Place is located on the cusp of Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Downtown Brooklyn in a full service condo building located one stop from Manhattan, with easy access to 4, 5, 2, 3, R, A, C, F and G trains. One and a half blocks away from Court and Smith Street you will have all the trendy shops, Trader Joe's, Walgreens and best restaurants Brooklyn has to offer!