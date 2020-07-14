527 Dean St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This unit is currently occupied by a tenant who will be vacating the unit soon. If you are interested, we will work with the landlord and previous tenant to organize a viewing while the previous tenant is still living in the apartment conveniently for everyone. Please let us know your availability so we can coordinate.



* Available July 1

* A block from the Barclays Center

* Newly renovated apartment

* Features a king, queen, and full-size rooms

* Mosaic style tiles throughout

* Designer kitchen with brand name appliances

* Dishwasher, water dispenser, ice maker

* Closets in every room, including the living room (coat closet)

* Private backyard, complete with a fully finished deck, bushes, and a gardening area.

* 900Sf basement with windows and tons of light

* Washer dryer in unit

* Close to trains, shopping, food and everything else that makes Brooklyn great



No broker fee!



