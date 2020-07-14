All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:13 AM

527 Dean St

527 Dean Street · (971) 252-5386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

527 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 527 Dean St.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
PRE-MARKET KEYO LISTING

This unit is currently occupied by a tenant who will be vacating the unit soon. If you are interested, we will work with the landlord and previous tenant to organize a viewing while the previous tenant is still living in the apartment conveniently for everyone. Please let us know your availability so we can coordinate.

This apartment is being shown exclusively by keyo - THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!

* Available July 1
* A block from the Barclays Center
* Newly renovated apartment
* Features a king, queen, and full-size rooms
* Mosaic style tiles throughout
* Designer kitchen with brand name appliances
* Dishwasher, water dispenser, ice maker
* Closets in every room, including the living room (coat closet)
* Private backyard, complete with a fully finished deck, bushes, and a gardening area.
* 900Sf basement with windows and tons of light
* Washer dryer in unit
* Close to trains, shopping, food and everything else that makes Brooklyn great

No broker fee!

(RLNE4939737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 Dean St have any available units?
527 Dean St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 527 Dean St have?
Some of 527 Dean St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 Dean St currently offering any rent specials?
527 Dean St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 Dean St pet-friendly?
No, 527 Dean St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 527 Dean St offer parking?
No, 527 Dean St does not offer parking.
Does 527 Dean St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 527 Dean St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 Dean St have a pool?
No, 527 Dean St does not have a pool.
Does 527 Dean St have accessible units?
No, 527 Dean St does not have accessible units.
Does 527 Dean St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 Dean St has units with dishwashers.
Does 527 Dean St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 527 Dean St has units with air conditioning.
