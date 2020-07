Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NO FEE. RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM APT ON A QUIET TREE LINED STREET



WHAT WE LIKE:

- Steps to L train at Bushwick Aberdeen stop or A, C, J & Z trains at Broadway Junction, express commute to Manhattan

- Steps from Marion Hopkinson Playground

- Few blocks to Saratoga Park



WHAT TO KNOW:

- Guarantors accepted

- Central location near restaurants and shopping

- Pets are welcome (additional pet deposit)



THE GOODS:

- Hardwood floors

- Spacious bedrooms

- Ample closet space in the apt



