517 8th Avenue

Excellently Maintained 1200 Square feet True Park Slope Gem 3 bedrooms with in-unit Laundry and storage room Available for a July 15th- August 1, 2020 occupancy



Located on top floor( 3 flight walk-up) is this 1200 sqft floor-through residence that meets all your needs of modern amenities, sunlight, space and storage. This gem offer a separate spacious kitchen, equipped with a dishwasher, a dining room with coffered high ceilings ,as well as original pocket doors that lead to the living room. Adjacent to your living room is a spacious study/home office with a closet that can also serve as guest bedroom Now this all on the left side of the apartment.. let's proceed to the right side of the apartment. and walk down the exposed brick wall hallway. First is your in-unit laundry and storage room, which in the past has served as a child's bedroom . It measures 11x 10. Next is your windowed full bath with a glass enclosed tub/shower. At the end of this long hallway are two additional bedrooms Please note that hallway has a door to separate the sleeping areas of the apartment for added privacy. Great when your kids are playing on their XBOX :) Excellent apartment for shares as well. This gem is available for a June 1 move in date, Pet friendly, heat and hot water included in the rent, Additional photos and virtual tours can be booked. Stay safe and be well NY.