517 8th Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

517 8th Avenue

517 8th Avenue · (917) 435-5554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

517 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellently Maintained 1200 Square feet True Park Slope Gem 3 bedrooms with in-unit Laundry and storage room Available for a July 15th- August 1, 2020 occupancy

Located on top floor( 3 flight walk-up) is this 1200 sqft floor-through residence that meets all your needs of modern amenities, sunlight, space and storage. This gem offer a separate spacious kitchen, equipped with a dishwasher, a dining room with coffered high ceilings ,as well as original pocket doors that lead to the living room. Adjacent to your living room is a spacious study/home office with a closet that can also serve as guest bedroom Now this all on the left side of the apartment.. let's proceed to the right side of the apartment. and walk down the exposed brick wall hallway. First is your in-unit laundry and storage room, which in the past has served as a child's bedroom . It measures 11x 10. Next is your windowed full bath with a glass enclosed tub/shower. At the end of this long hallway are two additional bedrooms Please note that hallway has a door to separate the sleeping areas of the apartment for added privacy. Great when your kids are playing on their XBOX :) Excellent apartment for shares as well. This gem is available for a June 1 move in date, Pet friendly, heat and hot water included in the rent, Additional photos and virtual tours can be booked. Stay safe and be well NY.,Sprawling Limestone Floor through, A true three bedroom offers an abundance of living space, with a formal dining room featuring coffered ceilings, with recessed lighting. Beautiful maintained parquet floors with maple inlaid, and crown molding throughout entire dining room, living room, Your separate windowed kitchen has two cut-outs so that you can engaged and view your family and guests while cooking. Cherry wood cabinets , rose colored granite counter top compliment the exposed brick wall. . Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave and in unit washer and dryer. Modern full bathroom.All bedroom can easily accommodate a queen bed, and are accessed thru long hallway. Plus there is an additional room that can be used as a home office, excellent walk-in closet or guest room. With its generous room proportions and smart floor plan, the space feels more like a house than an apartment. North/South exposures shed wonderful light on all the rooms throughout the day. Pet friendly, and washer and dryer in the unit..Within a short walk to all the amazing amenities along 7th Avenue, Prospect Park is a block away. More photos to come, unit is being plastered and painted at the moment. A must See

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 8th Avenue have any available units?
517 8th Avenue has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 517 8th Avenue have?
Some of 517 8th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
517 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 517 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 517 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 517 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 8th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 517 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 517 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 517 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 517 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 8th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 8th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 8th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
