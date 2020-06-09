504 Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

Now with 2 weeks free for a limited time. No broker fee!Welcome to The Posthouse, Clinton Hill's eye-catching new rental development, bringing to the borough the epitome of contemporary chic. Artfully designed homes by Cl-oth Interiors blend modern industrial design and amenities with the elegance of classic Brooklyn.Embrace the open, airy layouts and clean lines of your new home. Custom designer kitchens are outfitted with high-end appliances by Blomberg, Bosch, and Whirlpool, and Caesarstone countertops and recessed lighting complete the polished look. Sleek bathrooms enjoy a black and white color palette and stainless steel contemporary fixtures. In-unit washer/dryers, individually-controlled heat and A/C, and private terraces in select residences offer additional luxuries. The building amenities include everything you never knew you needed: a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor lounge, and beautifully-appointed roof deck-the perfect setting for a relaxing weekend at home.Picturesque Clinton Hill captures a rare mix of quiet charm and modern convenience. The G train at Classon Avenue and Washington Avenue along with the A and C trains and B54 bus down Myrtle Avenue just blocks away provide easy access throughout the borough as well as Manhattan. Unit Features:- Stainless steel Blomberg refrigerator- Stainless steel Bosch dishwasher- Stainless steel Whirlpool oven and range- Stainless steel GE microwave- Mirrored medicine cabinet- Deep Soaking bathtub- In-unit washer & dryerBuilding Amenities:- Bike storage Available- Entertainment room- Elevators- State-of-the-art fitness center- Central heating & cooling- 24 hour Security- Valet parking garage- Package room- Common landscaped, furnished rooftop deckTransportation:- B54 Bus stop directly across the street from building.- G train Classon Ave station & Clinton-Washington Ave station- C train Lafayette Ave station- CitiBike Port around the corner from building- NEW FERRY STATION located at the Brooklyn Navy Yard takes the Astoria Ferry line to 34th st and Wall st docks-Access to the Ferry from the Posthouse is a 10 min bus ride (via B54, B69 & B62)-There is ADA Access for Wheelchair / Electric Scooter along the path from Building 77 to the Ferry.- Self-driving vehicles are offered from Flushing Ave at Cumberland St (weekdays only) to the Navy Yard station.