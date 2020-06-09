All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 504 Myrtle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
504 Myrtle Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

504 Myrtle Avenue

504 Myrtle Avenue · (646) 442-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

504 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 6-WW · Avail. now

$2,860

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
valet service
Now with 2 weeks free for a limited time. No broker fee!Welcome to The Posthouse, Clinton Hill's eye-catching new rental development, bringing to the borough the epitome of contemporary chic. Artfully designed homes by Cl-oth Interiors blend modern industrial design and amenities with the elegance of classic Brooklyn.Embrace the open, airy layouts and clean lines of your new home. Custom designer kitchens are outfitted with high-end appliances by Blomberg, Bosch, and Whirlpool, and Caesarstone countertops and recessed lighting complete the polished look. Sleek bathrooms enjoy a black and white color palette and stainless steel contemporary fixtures. In-unit washer/dryers, individually-controlled heat and A/C, and private terraces in select residences offer additional luxuries. The building amenities include everything you never knew you needed: a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor lounge, and beautifully-appointed roof deck-the perfect setting for a relaxing weekend at home.Picturesque Clinton Hill captures a rare mix of quiet charm and modern convenience. The G train at Classon Avenue and Washington Avenue along with the A and C trains and B54 bus down Myrtle Avenue just blocks away provide easy access throughout the borough as well as Manhattan. Unit Features:- Stainless steel Blomberg refrigerator- Stainless steel Bosch dishwasher- Stainless steel Whirlpool oven and range- Stainless steel GE microwave- Mirrored medicine cabinet- Deep Soaking bathtub- In-unit washer & dryerBuilding Amenities:- Bike storage Available- Entertainment room- Elevators- State-of-the-art fitness center- Central heating & cooling- 24 hour Security- Valet parking garage- Package room- Common landscaped, furnished rooftop deckTransportation:- B54 Bus stop directly across the street from building.- G train Classon Ave station & Clinton-Washington Ave station- C train Lafayette Ave station- CitiBike Port around the corner from building- NEW FERRY STATION located at the Brooklyn Navy Yard takes the Astoria Ferry line to 34th st and Wall st docks-Access to the Ferry from the Posthouse is a 10 min bus ride (via B54, B69 & B62)-There is ADA Access for Wheelchair / Electric Scooter along the path from Building 77 to the Ferry.- Self-driving vehicles are offered from Flushing Ave at Cumberland St (weekdays only) to the Navy Yard station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
504 Myrtle Avenue has a unit available for $2,860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 504 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
504 Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 504 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 504 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 504 Myrtle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 504 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Myrtle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 504 Myrtle Avenue has a pool.
Does 504 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 504 Myrtle Avenue has accessible units.
Does 504 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Myrtle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 504 Myrtle Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 504 Myrtle Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity