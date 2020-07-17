All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 500 Fourth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
500 Fourth Avenue
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

500 Fourth Avenue

500 4th Avenue · (646) 812-3491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Gowanus
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

500 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
valet service
Style & Conveniences on Fourth AveThis lovely one-bedroom apartment is available for rent for the first time at the coveted 500 Fourth Avenue condominium in Park Slope. Its large, north-easterly windows flood the unit with pleasant light and its balcony provides unprecedented airiness. Its layout is thoughtful and efficient. Its bedroom is spacious with 2 large closets. Its gourmet, semi-open kitchen is as large as some found in a two-bedroom, and is designed for the cook in mind, featuring a Viking 4-burner stove, wine cooler, microwave, dishwasher, a Fisher and Paykel refrigerator, and ample counter space. Its luxurious spa bath is located just next to the in-unit laundry room, featuring stacked Bosh washer and dryer. Lots of closets and designer blinds complete this irresistible package.* Please note: smoking and pets not permitted*500 Fifth Ave is one of Park Slopes most luxurious buildings, with doorman service, 3 elevators, a residents lounge, fitness center, and outdoor terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Fourth Avenue have any available units?
500 Fourth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 500 Fourth Avenue have?
Some of 500 Fourth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Fourth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 Fourth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Fourth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 500 Fourth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 500 Fourth Avenue offer parking?
No, 500 Fourth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 500 Fourth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Fourth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Fourth Avenue have a pool?
No, 500 Fourth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 500 Fourth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 Fourth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Fourth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Fourth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Fourth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Fourth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 500 Fourth Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity