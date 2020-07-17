Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel gym elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry hot tub valet service

Style & Conveniences on Fourth AveThis lovely one-bedroom apartment is available for rent for the first time at the coveted 500 Fourth Avenue condominium in Park Slope. Its large, north-easterly windows flood the unit with pleasant light and its balcony provides unprecedented airiness. Its layout is thoughtful and efficient. Its bedroom is spacious with 2 large closets. Its gourmet, semi-open kitchen is as large as some found in a two-bedroom, and is designed for the cook in mind, featuring a Viking 4-burner stove, wine cooler, microwave, dishwasher, a Fisher and Paykel refrigerator, and ample counter space. Its luxurious spa bath is located just next to the in-unit laundry room, featuring stacked Bosh washer and dryer. Lots of closets and designer blinds complete this irresistible package.* Please note: smoking and pets not permitted*500 Fifth Ave is one of Park Slopes most luxurious buildings, with doorman service, 3 elevators, a residents lounge, fitness center, and outdoor terrace.