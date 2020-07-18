50 Plaza St E

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly elevator doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator bike storage

Rare large apartment in one of Plaza Street's most desirable elevator prewar buildings. This wonderful home has Three huge bedroom, and a Fourth bedroom that has a private bathroom and can fit a queen sized bed.



This large apartment features 3 amazing full bathrooms, hardwood floors and lovely prewar style such as high ceilings, large windows, windowed bathroom and good closet space. The kitchen has loads of cabinet space and includes an island cabinet. The dining room has high ceilings and three entrances with french doors that open to the living room area.



This beautifully maintained building has a live-in super, doorman, bike storage and is literally steps away from transportation, the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Brooklyn Public Library and lots of other amenities. This is a very special apartment that you don't want to miss.



Features:

Dishwasher

Laundry in the Building,

Door Man Building Elevator Building Near lots of shopping and transportation Perfect sharing and family

Directly Across from PROSPECT PARK on GRAND ARMY PLAZA



4 separate bedrooms not sharing a wall, 3 Full bathrooms, enclosed kitchen, Crown Molding and Oak Parquet Floors, Ceramic Tiles, Good Closet Space, 11ft High Ceilings, Bright and Sunny Lots of Light in the apartment, excellent counter and cabinet space. Many closet spaces. Heat and Hot Water included. Pets OK.



1 small street away from the 2,3 trains at the Grand Army plaza station or two streets away from the B,Q trains at the 7th Street Station.