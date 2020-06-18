Beautiful, brand new ground-up construction. Laundry room and bike storage, backyard, roof deck, balconies. Wonderful, modern building in Heart of Bushwick, close to everything. One block from M train at Central Ave station.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 49 Cedar Street - 3R have any available units?
49 Cedar Street - 3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 49 Cedar Street - 3R currently offering any rent specials?
49 Cedar Street - 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.