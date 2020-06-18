All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 49 Cedar Street - 3R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
49 Cedar Street - 3R
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

49 Cedar Street - 3R

49 Cedar St · (201) 383-4766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

49 Cedar St, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Beautiful, brand new ground-up construction. Laundry room and bike storage, backyard, roof deck, balconies. Wonderful, modern building in Heart of Bushwick, close to everything. One block from M train at Central Ave station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Cedar Street - 3R have any available units?
49 Cedar Street - 3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 49 Cedar Street - 3R currently offering any rent specials?
49 Cedar Street - 3R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Cedar Street - 3R pet-friendly?
No, 49 Cedar Street - 3R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 49 Cedar Street - 3R offer parking?
No, 49 Cedar Street - 3R does not offer parking.
Does 49 Cedar Street - 3R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Cedar Street - 3R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Cedar Street - 3R have a pool?
No, 49 Cedar Street - 3R does not have a pool.
Does 49 Cedar Street - 3R have accessible units?
No, 49 Cedar Street - 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Cedar Street - 3R have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 Cedar Street - 3R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Cedar Street - 3R have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Cedar Street - 3R does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 49 Cedar Street - 3R?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity