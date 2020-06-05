479 Clinton Ave

Amenities

recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Welcome to 479 Clinton Avenue



479 Clinton Avenue is an incredible opportunity to enjoy the comforts of modern living and reside in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Brooklyn. Conveniently located in the heart of Clinton Hill, enjoy all of the remarkable local highlights the neighborhood has to offer with close proximity to multiple subway transportation hubs, nearby parks, fitness centers, and plenty of restaurants, cafes and bars for every palette.



Experience all of the fine details and features each incredible home has to offer. This charming and completely redesigned five-story building comes fully equipped with a Latch system, which interfaces right with your smartphone. Boasting newly renovated residences with ample natural light, brand-new appliances, contemporary finishes, and sleek design, 479 Clinton Avenue will make you feel right at home.