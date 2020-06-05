All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 479 Clinton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
479 Clinton Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

479 Clinton Ave

479 Clinton Avenue · (301) 346-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

479 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D2 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Welcome to 479 Clinton Avenue

479 Clinton Avenue is an incredible opportunity to enjoy the comforts of modern living and reside in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Brooklyn. Conveniently located in the heart of Clinton Hill, enjoy all of the remarkable local highlights the neighborhood has to offer with close proximity to multiple subway transportation hubs, nearby parks, fitness centers, and plenty of restaurants, cafes and bars for every palette.

Experience all of the fine details and features each incredible home has to offer. This charming and completely redesigned five-story building comes fully equipped with a Latch system, which interfaces right with your smartphone. Boasting newly renovated residences with ample natural light, brand-new appliances, contemporary finishes, and sleek design, 479 Clinton Avenue will make you feel right at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 Clinton Ave have any available units?
479 Clinton Ave has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 479 Clinton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
479 Clinton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 Clinton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 479 Clinton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 479 Clinton Ave offer parking?
No, 479 Clinton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 479 Clinton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 479 Clinton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 Clinton Ave have a pool?
No, 479 Clinton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 479 Clinton Ave have accessible units?
No, 479 Clinton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 479 Clinton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 479 Clinton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 479 Clinton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 479 Clinton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 479 Clinton Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity