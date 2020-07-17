All apartments in Brooklyn
477 Hicks Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

477 Hicks Street

477 Hicks Street · (646) 246-6204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

477 Hicks Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-R · Avail. now

$2,177

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unreal value in Cobble Hill! This railroad style 1 BR plus office has amazing pre-war detail including original oak floors, tin ceilings, built-in cabinets, and french doors! Huge eat-in kitchen with a ceiling fan, nicely proportioned bedroom, and INCREDIBLE light! Timeless New York details in an uncanny new Brooklyn setting, enjoy a classic apartment which has become a rare find in today's modern age. Immediate access to all of the Smith Street and Atlantic Avenue amenities! Large space, great light. Pets on approval. Will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 Hicks Street have any available units?
477 Hicks Street has a unit available for $2,177 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 477 Hicks Street currently offering any rent specials?
477 Hicks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Hicks Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 477 Hicks Street is pet friendly.
Does 477 Hicks Street offer parking?
No, 477 Hicks Street does not offer parking.
Does 477 Hicks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 Hicks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Hicks Street have a pool?
No, 477 Hicks Street does not have a pool.
Does 477 Hicks Street have accessible units?
No, 477 Hicks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Hicks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 477 Hicks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 477 Hicks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 Hicks Street does not have units with air conditioning.
