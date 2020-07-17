477 Hicks Street

Amenities

Unreal value in Cobble Hill! This railroad style 1 BR plus office has amazing pre-war detail including original oak floors, tin ceilings, built-in cabinets, and french doors! Huge eat-in kitchen with a ceiling fan, nicely proportioned bedroom, and INCREDIBLE light! Timeless New York details in an uncanny new Brooklyn setting, enjoy a classic apartment which has become a rare find in today's modern age. Immediate access to all of the Smith Street and Atlantic Avenue amenities! Large space, great light. Pets on approval. Will not last!