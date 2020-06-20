All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

473 Central Ave

473 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

473 Central Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE!!! 2 Bed 1 Bath in Bushwick! Spacious 2 bedroom Railroad apartment with hardwood floors. HEAT and HOT WATER INCLUDED & Pets on approval RealStreet2859

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 473 Central Ave have any available units?
473 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 473 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
473 Central Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 473 Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 473 Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 473 Central Ave offer parking?
No, 473 Central Ave does not offer parking.
Does 473 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 473 Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 473 Central Ave have a pool?
No, 473 Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 473 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 473 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 473 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 473 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 473 Central Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 473 Central Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
