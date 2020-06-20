Rent Calculator
473 Central Ave
473 Central Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
473 Central Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NO FEE!!! 2 Bed 1 Bath in Bushwick! Spacious 2 bedroom Railroad apartment with hardwood floors. HEAT and HOT WATER INCLUDED & Pets on approval RealStreet2859
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 473 Central Ave have any available units?
473 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 473 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
473 Central Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 473 Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 473 Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 473 Central Ave offer parking?
No, 473 Central Ave does not offer parking.
Does 473 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 473 Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 473 Central Ave have a pool?
No, 473 Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 473 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 473 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 473 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 473 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 473 Central Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 473 Central Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
