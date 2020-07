Amenities

Check out this lovely unit, everything you wished for a 1 bedroom apartment clean, neat, updated, close to public transportation. Close to the park. Albany park within 10 minutes walk. Lots of sunlight during the day. Ceiling fans in the living room and bedroom. Supermarket within walking distance. Brand new appliances to come home and cook dinner with. Schools NYC Public Schools