45 Eighth Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

45 Eighth Avenue

45 8th Avenue · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 8th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Brand new renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with exclusive balcony in historic Park slope walk up building! Located on third floor on a quiet, tree-lined block a few short blocks from the trains, this apartment has a smart, open layout and super high ceilings. Built in central Air Conditioner/Heat with WIFI capability. Hardwood floors & Crown molding throughout, Building has newest Video intercom system, State of the art locking system and laundry is available in the building. The kitchen has all new stainless appliances, granite counters and carrera marble back splash. Brand new carrera marble bathroom, bright and generously sized. Cats are allowed! Located on a quiet, residential block, access is super easy to the vibrant retail and restaurant scene, making it the best of all worlds for all your living/working/playing needs! Email today to schedule a viewing.NO DOGS ALLOWEDHeat & Hot water included Norris10214

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Eighth Avenue have any available units?
45 Eighth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 45 Eighth Avenue have?
Some of 45 Eighth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Eighth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
45 Eighth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Eighth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Eighth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 45 Eighth Avenue offer parking?
No, 45 Eighth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 45 Eighth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Eighth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Eighth Avenue have a pool?
No, 45 Eighth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 45 Eighth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 45 Eighth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Eighth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Eighth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Eighth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 Eighth Avenue has units with air conditioning.
