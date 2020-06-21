447 Meeker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Modern Highend 1 bedroom with your very own Private Patio! .



*Virtual tour and VR photos available upon request*



Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space, and cozy living space. the bedroom can fit a Queen size bed with a built-in closet

The building features a rooftop with an amazing view of the Manhattan skyline, laundry room.

Just a short distance to McCarren Park, plus access to the G/L trains, and a wide array of incredible shopping, bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome home!