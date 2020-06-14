All apartments in Brooklyn
444 12th Street
444 12th Street

444 12th Street · (718) 832-4152
Location

444 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$7,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Dreaming of loft living, but desire a Brooklyn brownstone location? Here is an opportunity to have the best of both worlds. This spacious and airy three bedroom, two bathroom CORNER apartment is where all of your dreams become a reality. Enjoy the luxury of being in a gated condominium with a full time doorman and a central courtyard. Take the elevator up to the fourth floor and find your apartment located tucked away on the corner of the complex. Upon entry you'll be impressed by the high ceilings and substantial living quarters. The expansive living room features eight (8) windows, a sliding glass door to your balcony, exposed brick and room for both a large comfy living room and separate formal dining space. The kitchen is tucked off of the living room and has generous storage and counter space. As you pass through the nearly 1800 sq foot apartment you will be impressed by the bedroom sizes and the light that each room receives. The Master bedroom has an ensuite bath and a walk-in closet. Just a few blocks away you will find access to Prospect Park as well as the F train. Make this gorgeous home yours July 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 12th Street have any available units?
444 12th Street has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 444 12th Street have?
Some of 444 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
444 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 444 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 444 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 444 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 444 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 12th Street have a pool?
No, 444 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 444 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 444 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 444 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 444 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
