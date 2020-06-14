444 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard doorman elevator parking garage

Dreaming of loft living, but desire a Brooklyn brownstone location? Here is an opportunity to have the best of both worlds. This spacious and airy three bedroom, two bathroom CORNER apartment is where all of your dreams become a reality. Enjoy the luxury of being in a gated condominium with a full time doorman and a central courtyard. Take the elevator up to the fourth floor and find your apartment located tucked away on the corner of the complex. Upon entry you'll be impressed by the high ceilings and substantial living quarters. The expansive living room features eight (8) windows, a sliding glass door to your balcony, exposed brick and room for both a large comfy living room and separate formal dining space. The kitchen is tucked off of the living room and has generous storage and counter space. As you pass through the nearly 1800 sq foot apartment you will be impressed by the bedroom sizes and the light that each room receives. The Master bedroom has an ensuite bath and a walk-in closet. Just a few blocks away you will find access to Prospect Park as well as the F train. Make this gorgeous home yours July 15th.