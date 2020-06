Amenities

Fabulous 2 bedroom apartment for Rent in Park Slope. <br> Gross $3,605 / Net $3,328 (this reflects 1 month free given on a 13 month term) Newly renovated two bedroom and one bathroom in Park Slope. This home boasts: Stainless steel / Integrated appliances In-unit washer/dryer Caesarstone quartz counter-tops Parador hardwood floors Glass Stand-Up Shower Marazzi porcelain bathroom tiles Note: These are pictures of the actual home. Video available upon request.