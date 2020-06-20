Rent Calculator
Home
Brooklyn, NY
425 Pulaski Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
425 Pulaski Street
425 Pulaski Street
No Longer Available
Location
425 Pulaski Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
concierge
lobby
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 Pulaski Street have any available units?
425 Pulaski Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 425 Pulaski Street currently offering any rent specials?
425 Pulaski Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Pulaski Street pet-friendly?
No, 425 Pulaski Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 425 Pulaski Street offer parking?
No, 425 Pulaski Street does not offer parking.
Does 425 Pulaski Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Pulaski Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Pulaski Street have a pool?
No, 425 Pulaski Street does not have a pool.
Does 425 Pulaski Street have accessible units?
No, 425 Pulaski Street does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Pulaski Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Pulaski Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Pulaski Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Pulaski Street does not have units with air conditioning.
