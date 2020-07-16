All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

417 14th Street

417 14th Street · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

417 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
elevator
concierge
doorman
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
tennis court
Remarkable 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Park Slope. This great Park Slope home accepts pets (Cats only). .The building offers additional amenities, including: prewar, postwar, doorman, virtual_doorman, parttime_doorman, fulltime_doorman, elevator, walk_up, garage, parking_available, gym, fitness_facility, tennis, swimming_pool, storage_available, cold_storage, package_room, bike_room, attended_lobby, concierge, live_work, media_room, green_building, smoke_free, guarantors, landmark, gifts, air_rights, copurchase, lounge, parents, childrens_playroom, sublets, senior_community, pied_a_terre, community_recreation_facilities, mixed_use, full_service, new_dev, Live-in Super, landlease, FIOS Available, laundry_in_building. F,R and R trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Park Slope apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 14th Street have any available units?
417 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 417 14th Street have?
Some of 417 14th Street's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 417 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 417 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 417 14th Street offers parking.
Does 417 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 14th Street have a pool?
No, 417 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 417 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 417 14th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

