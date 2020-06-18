All apartments in Brooklyn
412 Herkimer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Brooklyn, NY
412 Herkimer Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:25 AM

412 Herkimer Street

412 Herkimer Street · (914) 996-4238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 412 Herkimer Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
media room
pet friendly
yoga
on-site laundry
MODERN APARTMENTS IN A NEW DEVELOPMENT WITH CONDO FINISHES AND ALL AMENITIES

Building Features:
- Laundry, gym w/yoga room, community lounge, game room & bike storage in the building
- Centrally located near grocery stores, cafes, restaurants and St. Andrews Playground
- Quick walk to Brooklyn Childrens Museum
- Media room with ping pong & pool
- Elevator building
- Keyless entry
- Secure package room
- Rooftop & patio access
- Parking available
- Community lounge

*Steps to the C train at Kingston-Throop Ave stop

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

No broker fee!

(RLNE4939329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Herkimer Street have any available units?
412 Herkimer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 412 Herkimer Street have?
Some of 412 Herkimer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Herkimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 Herkimer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Herkimer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Herkimer Street is pet friendly.
Does 412 Herkimer Street offer parking?
Yes, 412 Herkimer Street offers parking.
Does 412 Herkimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Herkimer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Herkimer Street have a pool?
Yes, 412 Herkimer Street has a pool.
Does 412 Herkimer Street have accessible units?
No, 412 Herkimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Herkimer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Herkimer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Herkimer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 412 Herkimer Street has units with air conditioning.
