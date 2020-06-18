412 Herkimer Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym game room parking playground pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access media room pet friendly yoga on-site laundry

MODERN APARTMENTS IN A NEW DEVELOPMENT WITH CONDO FINISHES AND ALL AMENITIES



Building Features:

- Laundry, gym w/yoga room, community lounge, game room & bike storage in the building

- Centrally located near grocery stores, cafes, restaurants and St. Andrews Playground

- Quick walk to Brooklyn Childrens Museum

- Media room with ping pong & pool

- Elevator building

- Keyless entry

- Secure package room

- Rooftop & patio access

- Parking available

- Community lounge



*Steps to the C train at Kingston-Throop Ave stop



No broker fee!



