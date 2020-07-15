All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 412 7TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
412 7TH Street
Last updated June 27 2020 at 8:45 AM

412 7TH Street

412 7th Street · (917) 731-0198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

412 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
Full Floor Town home high ceilings with brand new appliances, 5.5 rooms, storage closet, Washer & dryer on a tree lined block.Fully Gut renovatedPrime Park Slope off of seventh Avenue full floor with stainless steel, minutes to subway, restaurants, cafes, bars market and much more.Tree line blockApartment FeaturesHigh ceilingsEat-In KitchenWindowed KitchenDishwasherFloor ThruHigh CeilingsOver sized WindowsWasher & dryerStorage closet2 decorative fire placeTile kitchenNew windows Wood floorsOriginal shuttersIndustrial size washer & dryerSORRY NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 7TH Street have any available units?
412 7TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 412 7TH Street have?
Some of 412 7TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 7TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
412 7TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 7TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 412 7TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 412 7TH Street offer parking?
No, 412 7TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 412 7TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 7TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 7TH Street have a pool?
No, 412 7TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 412 7TH Street have accessible units?
No, 412 7TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 412 7TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 7TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 7TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 7TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 412 7TH Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity