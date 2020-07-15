412 7TH Street

Amenities
Full Floor Town home high ceilings with brand new appliances, 5.5 rooms, storage closet, Washer & dryer on a tree lined block.Fully Gut renovatedPrime Park Slope off of seventh Avenue full floor with stainless steel, minutes to subway, restaurants, cafes, bars market and much more.Tree line blockApartment FeaturesHigh ceilingsEat-In KitchenWindowed KitchenDishwasherFloor ThruHigh CeilingsOver sized WindowsWasher & dryerStorage closet2 decorative fire placeTile kitchenNew windows Wood floorsOriginal shuttersIndustrial size washer & dryerSORRY NO PETS