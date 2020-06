Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 1BR/1BA IN STUYVESANT HTS

Beautifully RENOVATED 1BR/1BA apartment in a well maintained building in historic Stuyvesant Heights. Bright and spacious layout featuring newer eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances; new bathroom; gorgeous espresso hardwood floors, recessed lighting/ceiling fans.



PLEASE SEE LINKS TO VIDEO AND 3D TOURS:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_tMAtWJ_pU&feature=youtu.be



https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/1a89a3a9-00c6-4a8a-a3fe-d539163f0590?setAttribution=mls



Close to TRANSPORTATION: G at Bedford/Nostrand; C/S at Franklin Ave; and A/C at Nostrand Avenue. Near all of the exciting neighborhood dining including Peaches and Sarafina, shopping and entertainment. Pets and Guarantors are ok subject to Landlord approval. Call, text or e-mail for more information. THIS IS A NO FEE TO TENANT/CYOF TO TENANT'S AGENT LISTING. NOTE: Still photos are of a similar apartment in the same "line" of the building.