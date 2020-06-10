Amenities
Stunning Duplex in Bushwick - Property Id: 288511
1 Bed / 1 Bath at 396 Cornelia St - Unit: 1F in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Small Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Halsey St (L), Myrtle - Wyckoff Avs (M). Giant duplex apartment off Myrtle Wyckoff L & M trains. Upstairs is a massive eat in kitchen, breakfast bar and nice sized living room, downstairs is a second living space with separate entrance.
AMENITIES
Eat In Kitchen
Stone countertops
Built in microwave
Duplex
Central A/C
Video Intercom
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Washer dryer installed
