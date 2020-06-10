All apartments in Brooklyn
396 Cornelia St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

396 Cornelia St

396 Cornelia Street · (971) 336-8348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

396 Cornelia Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2375 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Duplex in Bushwick - Property Id: 288511

1 Bed / 1 Bath at 396 Cornelia St - Unit: 1F in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Small Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Halsey St (L), Myrtle - Wyckoff Avs (M). Giant duplex apartment off Myrtle Wyckoff L & M trains. Upstairs is a massive eat in kitchen, breakfast bar and nice sized living room, downstairs is a second living space with separate entrance.

AMENITIES
Eat In Kitchen
Stone countertops
Built in microwave
Duplex
Central A/C
Video Intercom
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Washer dryer installed
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288511
Property Id 288511

(RLNE5848049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 Cornelia St have any available units?
396 Cornelia St has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 396 Cornelia St have?
Some of 396 Cornelia St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 Cornelia St currently offering any rent specials?
396 Cornelia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 Cornelia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 396 Cornelia St is pet friendly.
Does 396 Cornelia St offer parking?
No, 396 Cornelia St does not offer parking.
Does 396 Cornelia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 396 Cornelia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 Cornelia St have a pool?
No, 396 Cornelia St does not have a pool.
Does 396 Cornelia St have accessible units?
No, 396 Cornelia St does not have accessible units.
Does 396 Cornelia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 396 Cornelia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 396 Cornelia St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 396 Cornelia St has units with air conditioning.
