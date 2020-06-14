390 14th Street

Amenities

Sun-blasted, mint-condition, top floor duplex one bedroom plus loft with PRIVATE ROOF TERRACE located just off of 7th avenue in Park Slope. Features include central air conditioning, full-sized stacked vented washer / dryer, double-height ceilings (lofted area is full-height), jacuzzi tub, granite countertops, stainless steel GE appliances (including dishwasher), hardwood floors, and 3 skylights. Private roof area with direct access from the apartment has excellent views of Manhattan. 2 blocks to Prospect Park and close to all shopping, restaurants and nightlife on 7th avenue. 3 flights up and pet-friendly. Available July 1st.