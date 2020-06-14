All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

390 14th Street

390 14th Street · (917) 856-0601
Location

390 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sun-blasted, mint-condition, top floor duplex one bedroom plus loft with PRIVATE ROOF TERRACE located just off of 7th avenue in Park Slope. Features include central air conditioning, full-sized stacked vented washer / dryer, double-height ceilings (lofted area is full-height), jacuzzi tub, granite countertops, stainless steel GE appliances (including dishwasher), hardwood floors, and 3 skylights. Private roof area with direct access from the apartment has excellent views of Manhattan. 2 blocks to Prospect Park and close to all shopping, restaurants and nightlife on 7th avenue. 3 flights up and pet-friendly. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 14th Street have any available units?
390 14th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 390 14th Street have?
Some of 390 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
390 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 390 14th Street offer parking?
No, 390 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 390 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 14th Street have a pool?
No, 390 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 390 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 390 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 390 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 14th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 390 14th Street has units with air conditioning.
