379 4th Street

Beautiful Park Slope 2 bedroom ground floor apartment, and yes, with private parking! South East exposure in the heart of Brooklyn's most wonderful neighborhood. This spacious home enjoys super-high ceilings, an open kitchen and living area that makes entertaining a pleasure. King sized master bedroom, high ceilings, beautiful light. The second bedroom fits a queen size bed. Apartment features plenty of closet and cabinet space throughout and a second half bath. Equipped with a full size washer/dryer, as well as a dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout, plenty of windows and updated prewar charm, all a few blocks to gorgeous Prospect Park. AND, yes, Private Parking! Hypo-allergenic dogs considered on a case-by-case basis.