379 4th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

379 4th Street

379 4th Street · (718) 852-9050
Location

379 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$4,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Park Slope 2 bedroom ground floor apartment, and yes, with private parking! South East exposure in the heart of Brooklyn's most wonderful neighborhood. This spacious home enjoys super-high ceilings, an open kitchen and living area that makes entertaining a pleasure. King sized master bedroom, high ceilings, beautiful light. The second bedroom fits a queen size bed. Apartment features plenty of closet and cabinet space throughout and a second half bath. Equipped with a full size washer/dryer, as well as a dishwasher. Hardwood floors throughout, plenty of windows and updated prewar charm, all a few blocks to gorgeous Prospect Park. AND, yes, Private Parking! Hypo-allergenic dogs considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 4th Street have any available units?
379 4th Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 379 4th Street have?
Some of 379 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 379 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
379 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 379 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 379 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 379 4th Street offers parking.
Does 379 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 379 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 4th Street have a pool?
No, 379 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 379 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 379 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 379 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 379 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 379 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 379 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
