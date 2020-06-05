All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 377 Montgomery St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
377 Montgomery St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

377 Montgomery St

377 Montgomery Street · (347) 427-5396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

377 Montgomery Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!

Large, fully renovated apartment in an elevator building. Near Prospect Park, The Brooklyn Botanical Garden, and Cuny Evers College.

Check out a video here: https://youtu.be/QmAa7wicrnU

Key Features:
- Spacious layout
- Stand-alone kitchen, including dishwasher and tons of cabinet space
- Windows throughout the apartment provide great light
- Located in a neighborhood that won the 2018 Neighborhood Grant Award
- Tree-lined quiet street
- 7 minutes away from Eastern Parkway where you can enjoy gorgeous tree-lined streets, various dining and entertainment options
- Next to 2 and 5 trains at President Street for the express commute to Manhattan

Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app

Need To Know:
- Free heat
- Free hot water

Building Features:
- Elevator

Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Microwave
- Queen size br
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Natural Light
- Renovated Kitchen

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 377 Montgomery St have any available units?
377 Montgomery St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 377 Montgomery St have?
Some of 377 Montgomery St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 377 Montgomery St currently offering any rent specials?
377 Montgomery St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 377 Montgomery St pet-friendly?
No, 377 Montgomery St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 377 Montgomery St offer parking?
No, 377 Montgomery St does not offer parking.
Does 377 Montgomery St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 377 Montgomery St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 377 Montgomery St have a pool?
No, 377 Montgomery St does not have a pool.
Does 377 Montgomery St have accessible units?
No, 377 Montgomery St does not have accessible units.
Does 377 Montgomery St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 377 Montgomery St has units with dishwashers.
Does 377 Montgomery St have units with air conditioning?
No, 377 Montgomery St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 377 Montgomery St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity