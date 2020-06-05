377 Montgomery St

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!



Large, fully renovated apartment in an elevator building. Near Prospect Park, The Brooklyn Botanical Garden, and Cuny Evers College.



Check out a video here: https://youtu.be/QmAa7wicrnU



Key Features:

- Spacious layout

- Stand-alone kitchen, including dishwasher and tons of cabinet space

- Windows throughout the apartment provide great light

- Located in a neighborhood that won the 2018 Neighborhood Grant Award

- Tree-lined quiet street

- 7 minutes away from Eastern Parkway where you can enjoy gorgeous tree-lined streets, various dining and entertainment options

- Next to 2 and 5 trains at President Street for the express commute to Manhattan



Why rent through Keyo?

- No broker fee

- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience

- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app

- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app



Need To Know:

- Free heat

- Free hot water



Building Features:

- Elevator



Unit Amenities:

- Dishwasher

- Hardwood floors

- Microwave

- Queen size br

- Stainless steel appliances

- High Ceilings

- Natural Light

- Renovated Kitchen



P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5453367)