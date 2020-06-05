377 Montgomery St

Amenities
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!
Large, fully renovated apartment in an elevator building. Near Prospect Park, The Brooklyn Botanical Garden, and Cuny Evers College.
Check out a video here: https://youtu.be/QmAa7wicrnU
Key Features:
- Spacious layout
- Stand-alone kitchen, including dishwasher and tons of cabinet space
- Windows throughout the apartment provide great light
- Located in a neighborhood that won the 2018 Neighborhood Grant Award
- Tree-lined quiet street
- 7 minutes away from Eastern Parkway where you can enjoy gorgeous tree-lined streets, various dining and entertainment options
- Next to 2 and 5 trains at President Street for the express commute to Manhattan
Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app
Need To Know:
- Free heat
- Free hot water
Building Features:
- Elevator
Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Microwave
- Queen size br
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Natural Light
- Renovated Kitchen
P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5453367)