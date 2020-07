Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments

- Beautiful pre-war building

- Located steps to Brooklyn Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Museum and the best of Prospect Park

- Stainless steel appliances

- Large 1 bedroom with a separate living room

- Ample closet space

- Live-in super

- South facing unit gets the best of natural light & sun throughout

- Fantastic location on a quiet tree lined block with shopping & entertainment

- Express trains at Franklin Ave 1 steps away





This is no ordinary apartment! Renting through us means:



- No fees whatsoever

- Option to boost your credit score when you pay your rent on time

- Free mobile rent payments

- Access to neighborhood perks and events