375 8th Street.

Centrally located in the heart of Park Slope, this beautifully updated, upper-duplex features a nice blend of modern finishes and traditional charm throughout. The apartment is truly a lovely space that beams with natural light and features an open and expansive parlor floor. The high ceilings provide a sense of grandeur and the open floor plan offers room for both a formal living and separate dining space. The kitchen has lots of character with a bright playful cabinetry and industrial finishes. The work space is generous. Step out of the kitchen and onto the back deck and take in tranquil garden views, while you enjoy dining al fresco. Upstairs, there are two large bedrooms (one with quite an impressive walk-in closet), an additional home office/bonus room and a luxurious bathroom with a deep, claw-foot tub and separate shower. There is also a washer/dryer unit in the apartment. Access to the F, G and R trains on 9th street N and D trains available as well! Available July