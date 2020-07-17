All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
375 8th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
375 8th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

375 8th Street

375 8th Street · (718) 832-4152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

375 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Centrally located in the heart of Park Slope, this beautifully updated, upper-duplex features a nice blend of modern finishes and traditional charm throughout. The apartment is truly a lovely space that beams with natural light and features an open and expansive parlor floor. The high ceilings provide a sense of grandeur and the open floor plan offers room for both a formal living and separate dining space. The kitchen has lots of character with a bright playful cabinetry and industrial finishes. The work space is generous. Step out of the kitchen and onto the back deck and take in tranquil garden views, while you enjoy dining al fresco. Upstairs, there are two large bedrooms (one with quite an impressive walk-in closet), an additional home office/bonus room and a luxurious bathroom with a deep, claw-foot tub and separate shower. There is also a washer/dryer unit in the apartment. Access to the F, G and R trains on 9th street N and D trains available as well! Available July

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 375 8th Street have any available units?
375 8th Street has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 375 8th Street have?
Some of 375 8th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
375 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 375 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 375 8th Street offer parking?
No, 375 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 375 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 8th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 8th Street have a pool?
No, 375 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 375 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 375 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 375 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College