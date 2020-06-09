All apartments in Brooklyn
372 De Kalb Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

372 De Kalb Avenue

372 Dekalb Avenue · (917) 747-2942
Location

372 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-H · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
lobby
Chelsea comes to Clinton Hill.. NO BROKER FEE! Huge, sun-filled classic loft - 1BR, 2 full BA w/ soaring 11' ceilings. The open living / dining/ kitchen area with its exposed brick walls and exposed timber beams is the perfect place to entertain 5 or 50. The recently remodeled chef's kitchen has GE Profile stainless steel appliances, KitchenAid dishwasher, a fabulous white porcelain farmhouse sink and granite countertops.. Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves complete with a custom built library ladder add to the uniqueness of this lofty space. Both bathrooms are newly renovated with imported honed Carrera marble floors, subway tiles and vintage 1920's chandeliers imported from Paris. The enormous bedroom features a large two-tiered floor-to-ceiling closet accessed through antique doors salvaged from the entryway of a neighborhood brownstone... Need more??? North and South Exposures. Washer and dryer, walk-in pantry, plenty of storage. The building is pet friendly, has a live-in super and part-time lobby attendant and porters on site. Clinton Mews is centrally located in trendy Clinton Hill directly across from Pratt Institute. Close to shoppes, restaurants, cafes on Dekalb Ave and Myrtle Ave, the Brooklyn Navy Yard with Wegmans supermarket. Quick walk to subway G train at Lafayette Ave and Classon Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 De Kalb Avenue have any available units?
372 De Kalb Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 372 De Kalb Avenue have?
Some of 372 De Kalb Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 De Kalb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
372 De Kalb Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 De Kalb Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 372 De Kalb Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 372 De Kalb Avenue offer parking?
No, 372 De Kalb Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 372 De Kalb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 372 De Kalb Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 De Kalb Avenue have a pool?
No, 372 De Kalb Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 372 De Kalb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 372 De Kalb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 372 De Kalb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 372 De Kalb Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 372 De Kalb Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 372 De Kalb Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
