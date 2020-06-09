372 De Kalb Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman lobby

Chelsea comes to Clinton Hill.. NO BROKER FEE! Huge, sun-filled classic loft - 1BR, 2 full BA w/ soaring 11' ceilings. The open living / dining/ kitchen area with its exposed brick walls and exposed timber beams is the perfect place to entertain 5 or 50. The recently remodeled chef's kitchen has GE Profile stainless steel appliances, KitchenAid dishwasher, a fabulous white porcelain farmhouse sink and granite countertops.. Floor-to-ceiling bookshelves complete with a custom built library ladder add to the uniqueness of this lofty space. Both bathrooms are newly renovated with imported honed Carrera marble floors, subway tiles and vintage 1920's chandeliers imported from Paris. The enormous bedroom features a large two-tiered floor-to-ceiling closet accessed through antique doors salvaged from the entryway of a neighborhood brownstone... Need more??? North and South Exposures. Washer and dryer, walk-in pantry, plenty of storage. The building is pet friendly, has a live-in super and part-time lobby attendant and porters on site. Clinton Mews is centrally located in trendy Clinton Hill directly across from Pratt Institute. Close to shoppes, restaurants, cafes on Dekalb Ave and Myrtle Ave, the Brooklyn Navy Yard with Wegmans supermarket. Quick walk to subway G train at Lafayette Ave and Classon Ave.