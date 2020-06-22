All apartments in Brooklyn
366 Montgomery St
366 Montgomery St

366 Montgomery Street · No Longer Available
Location

366 Montgomery Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to 366 Montgomery Street

Conveniently located close to transportation, shopping, and dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 Montgomery St have any available units?
366 Montgomery St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 366 Montgomery St currently offering any rent specials?
366 Montgomery St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Montgomery St pet-friendly?
No, 366 Montgomery St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 366 Montgomery St offer parking?
No, 366 Montgomery St does not offer parking.
Does 366 Montgomery St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 366 Montgomery St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Montgomery St have a pool?
No, 366 Montgomery St does not have a pool.
Does 366 Montgomery St have accessible units?
No, 366 Montgomery St does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Montgomery St have units with dishwashers?
No, 366 Montgomery St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 366 Montgomery St have units with air conditioning?
No, 366 Montgomery St does not have units with air conditioning.
