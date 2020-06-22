Rent Calculator
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
366 Montgomery St
366 Montgomery St
366 Montgomery Street
No Longer Available
Location
366 Montgomery Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to 366 Montgomery Street
Conveniently located close to transportation, shopping, and dining
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 366 Montgomery St have any available units?
366 Montgomery St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 366 Montgomery St currently offering any rent specials?
366 Montgomery St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Montgomery St pet-friendly?
No, 366 Montgomery St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 366 Montgomery St offer parking?
No, 366 Montgomery St does not offer parking.
Does 366 Montgomery St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 366 Montgomery St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Montgomery St have a pool?
No, 366 Montgomery St does not have a pool.
Does 366 Montgomery St have accessible units?
No, 366 Montgomery St does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Montgomery St have units with dishwashers?
No, 366 Montgomery St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 366 Montgomery St have units with air conditioning?
No, 366 Montgomery St does not have units with air conditioning.
