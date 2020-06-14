360 Furman Street

Amenities
Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 bath approx 1466 s/f designer condo Loft home with 115 sf private terrace @ OBBP. The apt has soaring 13 ceilings with enormous windows that give wonderful light & Spectacular views North through Brooklyn Bridge Park, towards The Brooklyn Bridge and on to Midtown Manhattan, + magnificent nighttime views await you. Step into the apt and you walk through your artwork gallery entrance way and then into the Spectacular living with access to the 115 s/f terrace. The Chefs Kitchen leads off of here where every detail has been planned to perfection. Custom Italian kitchens by Dada, beautiful Quartz island & high end appliances. There is a dining area and huge laundry/pantry room as well. Huge master bedroom with a lovely master bathroom with terrazzo-tiled walls, both large stall shower & a free standing deep soaking tub. Good size 2nd bedroom & bathroom. Gorgeous solid oak floors, W/D & great Closets. A private storage cage approx 28 s/f and 13' high is on the same floor. "One Brooklyn Bridge Park" offers a living experience unique not just to Brooklyn Heights, but the entire city. Surrounded by a brand new 85 acre park that rolls down to the waterfront. It's full of wonderful places to rest & enjoy the stunning views of the harbor & Manhattan & play in all the new wonderful park amenities. It has a dog run, playgrounds, picnic areas, lawns, sports facilities including basketball, sand volleyball, roller skating, kayaking and ferry docks. ***The newest addition is the world class marina***This monumental 1928 loft building features a 3000 s/f high end gym, Yoga studio, 3 cardio rooms, 9 seater Screening room, Music room with a baby grand piano, 2 play rooms, 2 video games rooms, pool/billiard room, 2 business suites, golf simulator room & an outdoor putting green & much more. There is refrigerated storage in the lobby. OBBP is a full service luxury condo, Doormen/Valets/Concierge are ready to assist you.***Building shuttle to subways 2/3/4/5/A/C/R******NY Waterway Ferry takes to Wall Street******Parking available to Rent***** 15 year T/A **OBB sets a new standard for inspired city living www.brooklynbridgepark.org