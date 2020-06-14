All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

360 Furman Street

360 Furman Street · (718) 923-8065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

360 Furman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$7,749

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
concierge
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
garage
lobby
media room
valet service
volleyball court
yoga
Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 bath approx 1466 s/f designer condo Loft home with 115 sf private terrace @ OBBP. The apt has soaring 13 ceilings with enormous windows that give wonderful light & Spectacular views North through Brooklyn Bridge Park, towards The Brooklyn Bridge and on to Midtown Manhattan, + magnificent nighttime views await you. Step into the apt and you walk through your artwork gallery entrance way and then into the Spectacular living with access to the 115 s/f terrace. The Chefs Kitchen leads off of here where every detail has been planned to perfection. Custom Italian kitchens by Dada, beautiful Quartz island & high end appliances. There is a dining area and huge laundry/pantry room as well. Huge master bedroom with a lovely master bathroom with terrazzo-tiled walls, both large stall shower & a free standing deep soaking tub. Good size 2nd bedroom & bathroom. Gorgeous solid oak floors, W/D & great Closets. A private storage cage approx 28 s/f and 13' high is on the same floor. "One Brooklyn Bridge Park" offers a living experience unique not just to Brooklyn Heights, but the entire city. Surrounded by a brand new 85 acre park that rolls down to the waterfront. It's full of wonderful places to rest & enjoy the stunning views of the harbor & Manhattan & play in all the new wonderful park amenities. It has a dog run, playgrounds, picnic areas, lawns, sports facilities including basketball, sand volleyball, roller skating, kayaking and ferry docks. ***The newest addition is the world class marina***This monumental 1928 loft building features a 3000 s/f high end gym, Yoga studio, 3 cardio rooms, 9 seater Screening room, Music room with a baby grand piano, 2 play rooms, 2 video games rooms, pool/billiard room, 2 business suites, golf simulator room & an outdoor putting green & much more. There is refrigerated storage in the lobby. OBBP is a full service luxury condo, Doormen/Valets/Concierge are ready to assist you.***Building shuttle to subways 2/3/4/5/A/C/R******NY Waterway Ferry takes to Wall Street******Parking available to Rent***** 15 year T/A **OBB sets a new standard for inspired city living www.brooklynbridgepark.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Furman Street have any available units?
360 Furman Street has a unit available for $7,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 360 Furman Street have?
Some of 360 Furman Street's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Furman Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 Furman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Furman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Furman Street is pet friendly.
Does 360 Furman Street offer parking?
Yes, 360 Furman Street does offer parking.
Does 360 Furman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Furman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Furman Street have a pool?
Yes, 360 Furman Street has a pool.
Does 360 Furman Street have accessible units?
No, 360 Furman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Furman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Furman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Furman Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 360 Furman Street has units with air conditioning.
