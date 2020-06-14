360 Furman Street

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court concierge dog park doorman gym parking playground pool pool table putting green garage lobby media room valet service volleyball court yoga

Stunning 2 Bedroom 2 bath approx 1466 s/f designer condo Loft home with 115 sf private terrace @ OBBP. The apt has soaring 13 ceilings with enormous windows that give wonderful light & Spectacular views North through Brooklyn Bridge Park, towards The Brooklyn Bridge and on to Midtown Manhattan, + magnificent nighttime views await you. Step into the apt and you walk through your artwork gallery entrance way and then into the Spectacular living with access to the 115 s/f terrace. The Chefs Kitchen leads off of here where every detail has been planned to perfection. Custom Italian kitchens by Dada, beautiful Quartz island & high end appliances. There is a dining area and huge laundry/pantry room as well. Huge master bedroom with a lovely master bathroom with terrazzo-tiled walls, both large stall shower & a free standing deep soaking tub. Good size 2nd bedroom & bathroom. Gorgeous solid oak floors, W/D & great Closets. A private storage cage approx 28 s/f and 13' high is on the same floor. "One Brooklyn Bridge Park" offers a living experience unique not just to Brooklyn Heights, but the entire city. Surrounded by a brand new 85 acre park that rolls down to the waterfront. It's full of wonderful places to rest & enjoy the stunning views of the harbor & Manhattan & play in all the new wonderful park amenities. It has a dog run, playgrounds, picnic areas, lawns, sports facilities including basketball, sand volleyball, roller skating, kayaking and ferry docks. ***The newest addition is the world class marina***This monumental 1928 loft building features a 3000 s/f high end gym, Yoga studio, 3 cardio rooms, 9 seater Screening room, Music room with a baby grand piano, 2 play rooms, 2 video games rooms, pool/billiard room, 2 business suites, golf simulator room & an outdoor putting green & much more. There is refrigerated storage in the lobby. OBBP is a full service luxury condo, Doormen/Valets/Concierge are ready to assist you.***Building shuttle to subways 2/3/4/5/A/C/R******NY Waterway Ferry takes to Wall Street******Parking available to Rent***** 15 year T/A **OBB sets a new standard for inspired city living www.brooklynbridgepark.org