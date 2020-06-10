350 East 19th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities elevator

Large 3BR w/ Dishwasher in Elevator/Laundry Bldg Right By Q Train.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 King Size Bedroom- 2 Queen Size Bedrooms- Closets! Closets! Closets!- Open Kitchen w/ Dishwasher Microwave- Spacious Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Fully Tiled Bathroom- Heat & Hot Water Included- Elevator/Laundry Building- Live-in Super.This Beautiful 3 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Flatbush has to offer!!!.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1332