350 East 19th Street
350 East 19th Street

350 East 19th Street · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 East 19th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
elevator
Large 3BR w/ Dishwasher in Elevator/Laundry Bldg Right By Q Train.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 King Size Bedroom- 2 Queen Size Bedrooms- Closets! Closets! Closets!- Open Kitchen w/ Dishwasher Microwave- Spacious Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Fully Tiled Bathroom- Heat & Hot Water Included- Elevator/Laundry Building- Live-in Super.This Beautiful 3 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Flatbush has to offer!!!.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1332

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 East 19th Street have any available units?
350 East 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 350 East 19th Street have?
Some of 350 East 19th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 East 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 East 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 East 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 East 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 350 East 19th Street offer parking?
No, 350 East 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 350 East 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 East 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 East 19th Street have a pool?
No, 350 East 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 East 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 350 East 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 East 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 East 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 East 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 East 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
