35 Underhill Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking garage

Located in the heart of Prospect Heights, this sprawling and bright, corner 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment with ample closets, outdoor space, private storage, parking and is the perfect place to call home. This beautiful and quiet, corner residence has both southern and eastern exposures, framed by floor to ceiling windows, and two private balconies allowing for abundant natural light and views of surrounding tree-lined streets. (Offered unfurnished for $6,000/month and furnished for $6,500/month.)



The generous entry foyer has two large closets, a laundry room and leads to the expansive living/dining room and open kitchen. The renovated windowed kitchen features beautiful marble countertops and a glass-tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen island, built-ins and the elegant custom dining banquet round off the living and entertaining space. Two private balconies off the living room afford you the opportunity for enjoying outdoor dining/drinks and gardening pursuits.



All three bedrooms have abundant closet space with custom built-ins. The south-facing master suite includes a large walk-in closet. The marble en-suite bathroom features a separate soaking tub and step-in shower. The spacious second and third bedrooms remain bright throughout the day and share a second full bathroom with soaking tub and beautiful slate tiling.



A huge stacked washer/dryer and a smart Nest system controls the central heat and A/C. The apartment also comes with a massive storage cage and a parking spot in the building's private underground garage. Building amenities include a resident fitness center and common courtyard.



35 Underhill is located in beautiful Prospect Heights, and is a short distance to Prospect Park, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Barclay's Center and Atlantic Center and CityPoint shopping malls, with an array of restaurants to sample and charming tree-lined blocks to explore. Easy access to extensive transportation options including A/B/C/2/3/4/5/G/D/N/Q/R/W subways lines as well as the LIRR train.