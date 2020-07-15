All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 35 Underhill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
35 Underhill Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

35 Underhill Avenue

35 Underhill Ave · (646) 265-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

35 Underhill Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A-3C · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Prospect Heights, this sprawling and bright, corner 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment with ample closets, outdoor space, private storage, parking and is the perfect place to call home. This beautiful and quiet, corner residence has both southern and eastern exposures, framed by floor to ceiling windows, and two private balconies allowing for abundant natural light and views of surrounding tree-lined streets. (Offered unfurnished for $6,000/month and furnished for $6,500/month.)

The generous entry foyer has two large closets, a laundry room and leads to the expansive living/dining room and open kitchen. The renovated windowed kitchen features beautiful marble countertops and a glass-tiled backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen island, built-ins and the elegant custom dining banquet round off the living and entertaining space. Two private balconies off the living room afford you the opportunity for enjoying outdoor dining/drinks and gardening pursuits.

All three bedrooms have abundant closet space with custom built-ins. The south-facing master suite includes a large walk-in closet. The marble en-suite bathroom features a separate soaking tub and step-in shower. The spacious second and third bedrooms remain bright throughout the day and share a second full bathroom with soaking tub and beautiful slate tiling.

A huge stacked washer/dryer and a smart Nest system controls the central heat and A/C. The apartment also comes with a massive storage cage and a parking spot in the building's private underground garage. Building amenities include a resident fitness center and common courtyard.

35 Underhill is located in beautiful Prospect Heights, and is a short distance to Prospect Park, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Barclay's Center and Atlantic Center and CityPoint shopping malls, with an array of restaurants to sample and charming tree-lined blocks to explore. Easy access to extensive transportation options including A/B/C/2/3/4/5/G/D/N/Q/R/W subways lines as well as the LIRR train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Underhill Avenue have any available units?
35 Underhill Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Underhill Avenue have?
Some of 35 Underhill Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Underhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 Underhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Underhill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 35 Underhill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 35 Underhill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 35 Underhill Avenue offers parking.
Does 35 Underhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Underhill Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Underhill Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 Underhill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 Underhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 Underhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Underhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Underhill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Underhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Underhill Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 35 Underhill Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity