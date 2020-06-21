All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:29 PM

35 Aberdeen St

35 Aberdeen Street · (888) 236-6319
Location

35 Aberdeen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit Duplex · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This newly renovated 2000SF duplex boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms that is highly modern with a touch of old charm. This home includes oversized bay windows, offering incredible natural light throughout the home, charming exposed brick, very high ceilings on both floors, a huge private outdoor space and is a half a block to the L train. Walk in to an open floor plan on the main level with a living room space, dining space, extra space to suit your needs and state of the art bathroom. The stunning oversized kitchen offers two sinks, white marble counter tops and an oversized island for additional eating space and top of the line BOSCH appliances. The kitchen leads to a very large deck in the peaceful backyard. Off the deck and down the steps, an even larger finished tranquil private back space. On the 2nd floor meet a huge master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, two full baths, a soaking tub, rainfall shower, ample closet space, and washer/dryers. Parking spot included ! Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Elisa Spada at (888)236-6319 or vitaone@aol.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Aberdeen St have any available units?
35 Aberdeen St has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Aberdeen St have?
Some of 35 Aberdeen St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Aberdeen St currently offering any rent specials?
35 Aberdeen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Aberdeen St pet-friendly?
No, 35 Aberdeen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 35 Aberdeen St offer parking?
Yes, 35 Aberdeen St does offer parking.
Does 35 Aberdeen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Aberdeen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Aberdeen St have a pool?
No, 35 Aberdeen St does not have a pool.
Does 35 Aberdeen St have accessible units?
No, 35 Aberdeen St does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Aberdeen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Aberdeen St has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Aberdeen St have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Aberdeen St does not have units with air conditioning.
