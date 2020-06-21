35 Aberdeen St

Amenities

This newly renovated 2000SF duplex boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms that is highly modern with a touch of old charm. This home includes oversized bay windows, offering incredible natural light throughout the home, charming exposed brick, very high ceilings on both floors, a huge private outdoor space and is a half a block to the L train. Walk in to an open floor plan on the main level with a living room space, dining space, extra space to suit your needs and state of the art bathroom. The stunning oversized kitchen offers two sinks, white marble counter tops and an oversized island for additional eating space and top of the line BOSCH appliances. The kitchen leads to a very large deck in the peaceful backyard. Off the deck and down the steps, an even larger finished tranquil private back space. On the 2nd floor meet a huge master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, two full baths, a soaking tub, rainfall shower, ample closet space, and washer/dryers. Parking spot included ! Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Elisa Spada at (888)236-6319 or vitaone@aol.com