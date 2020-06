Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom in a new building in Bedford Stuyvesant.The new building is located in the heart of the Stuy short distance from the Bedford-Nostrand G, A, C, S, subway station, bars, restaurants, cafes.Apartment features: hardwood floors; large marble bathroom; modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances; 2 ACs! Bedrooms fit queen size bed and dresser. Pet friendly building has rooftop access with great city views.Easy and fast application process.