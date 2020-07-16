All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

348 Classon Avenue

348 Classon Avenue · (718) 422-2555
Location

348 Classon Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available July 1! A charming floor-thru 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom stunner awaits. The highlights of this unique home are the charming original details, location, and spacious layout. With East and West views, sunlight is constantly poured into the home. You immediately enter a large eat-in kitchen with updated cabinetry. While cooking, you have views of the carriage house garden. Wide plank bamboo flooring is carried throughout the home. Plenty of furniture can fill the sunny living room. The nooks of the living room provide flexibility to build out an additional closet or bookshelf. Right now, it's the perfect spot for a desk. The bedroom can fit a queen or full size bed comfortably. Just past the kitchen, there's a large windowed bathroom that has a large storage closet tucked away behind the tub. Pets are case by case. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. You control your own heat thermostat.This unique carriage house is conveniently located close to tons of amenities in Clinton Hill. Pratt Institute's campus is very accessible since it's about a 5 minute walk. A few fresh markets, laundry, and tons of dining are just a block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Classon Avenue have any available units?
348 Classon Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 348 Classon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
348 Classon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Classon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 348 Classon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 348 Classon Avenue offer parking?
No, 348 Classon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 348 Classon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Classon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Classon Avenue have a pool?
No, 348 Classon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 348 Classon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 348 Classon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Classon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Classon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Classon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Classon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
