348 Classon Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available July 1! A charming floor-thru 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom stunner awaits. The highlights of this unique home are the charming original details, location, and spacious layout. With East and West views, sunlight is constantly poured into the home. You immediately enter a large eat-in kitchen with updated cabinetry. While cooking, you have views of the carriage house garden. Wide plank bamboo flooring is carried throughout the home. Plenty of furniture can fill the sunny living room. The nooks of the living room provide flexibility to build out an additional closet or bookshelf. Right now, it's the perfect spot for a desk. The bedroom can fit a queen or full size bed comfortably. Just past the kitchen, there's a large windowed bathroom that has a large storage closet tucked away behind the tub. Pets are case by case. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. You control your own heat thermostat.This unique carriage house is conveniently located close to tons of amenities in Clinton Hill. Pratt Institute's campus is very accessible since it's about a 5 minute walk. A few fresh markets, laundry, and tons of dining are just a block away.