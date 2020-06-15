343 4th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman gym parking garage yoga

Gorgeous and rarely available corner apartment, 2BD / 2BA at the Novo Condominium. Step out to your spacious balcony and experience stunning sunsets and spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty. Enjoy this quiet, elegant, and well lit space featuring maple hardwood floors, oversized windows, crown molding, ample storage, heating and cooling unit in each room including a brand new unit in the master bedroom, brand new high end LG washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and track lighting throughout. Novo is a full service building with a 24-hour concierge, packageroom, 2,000 sqft fitness center, yoga room, residents only lounge,playroom, a full time superintendent, on-site (paid) attended parking, and is wired for both Spectrum and FIOS. Centrally located in prime Park Slope, you can enjoy restaurants,cafes & bars or cook in with food from nearby Whole Foods and a weeklyFarmer's Market. Blocks away from F/G/R trains, less than 20 mins toManhattan.