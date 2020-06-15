All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

343 4th Avenue

343 4th Avenue · (718) 499-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

343 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11A · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
yoga
Gorgeous and rarely available corner apartment, 2BD / 2BA at the Novo Condominium. Step out to your spacious balcony and experience stunning sunsets and spectacular views of the Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty. Enjoy this quiet, elegant, and well lit space featuring maple hardwood floors, oversized windows, crown molding, ample storage, heating and cooling unit in each room including a brand new unit in the master bedroom, brand new high end LG washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and track lighting throughout. Novo is a full service building with a 24-hour concierge, packageroom, 2,000 sqft fitness center, yoga room, residents only lounge,playroom, a full time superintendent, on-site (paid) attended parking, and is wired for both Spectrum and FIOS. Centrally located in prime Park Slope, you can enjoy restaurants,cafes & bars or cook in with food from nearby Whole Foods and a weeklyFarmer's Market. Blocks away from F/G/R trains, less than 20 mins toManhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 4th Avenue have any available units?
343 4th Avenue has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 343 4th Avenue have?
Some of 343 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
343 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 343 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 343 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 343 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 343 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 343 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 343 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 343 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 343 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 343 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
