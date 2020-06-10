All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 342 Eldert St 404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
342 Eldert St 404
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

342 Eldert St 404

342 Eldert Street · (209) 423-9130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

342 Eldert Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 404 · Avail. now

$3,605

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
NO FEE 342 ELDERT ST 3 BEDROOM - Property Id: 285910

$200 visa gift card given if approved and signed!!!

Half a month rent free with a June 1 move in
Gross rent $3750

NO BROKER FEE!!!

Luxury 4 Bedroom in Prime Bushwick Lofts on Irving

This spacious 3 bedroom + 1 loft bedroom apartment features:
-great lighting and lots of closet space
-3 queen size bedrooms + king size loft
-1 huge loft bedroom with stairs (standing room of 5 ft)
-private balcony
-modern kitchen comes fully equipped with new appliances with dishwasher
-renovated bathroom with soaking tub

Amenities include:
-Large rooftop includes a magnificent rooftop deck with beautiful NYC views, with relaxing hot tub for lounging and enjoying NYC life at all times :)
- Laundry in building
- Live in Super
- Dishwasher
- Gym in building, with latest, sophisticated equipment
- Large indoor heated pool
- Sauna
- Garage Parking available
- Bike Parking
- Private Storage
- All pets welcome, NO FEE
-ALL Guarantors welcomed (TheGuarantors, Insurent, International Guarantors, etc)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285910
Property Id 285910

(RLNE5801888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Eldert St 404 have any available units?
342 Eldert St 404 has a unit available for $3,605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 342 Eldert St 404 have?
Some of 342 Eldert St 404's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Eldert St 404 currently offering any rent specials?
342 Eldert St 404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Eldert St 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 Eldert St 404 is pet friendly.
Does 342 Eldert St 404 offer parking?
Yes, 342 Eldert St 404 does offer parking.
Does 342 Eldert St 404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 Eldert St 404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Eldert St 404 have a pool?
Yes, 342 Eldert St 404 has a pool.
Does 342 Eldert St 404 have accessible units?
No, 342 Eldert St 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Eldert St 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 Eldert St 404 has units with dishwashers.
Does 342 Eldert St 404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 Eldert St 404 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 342 Eldert St 404?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity