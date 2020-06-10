342 Eldert St 404

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub sauna

NO FEE 342 ELDERT ST 3 BEDROOM - Property Id: 285910



Gross rent $3750



Luxury 4 Bedroom in Prime Bushwick Lofts on Irving



This spacious 3 bedroom + 1 loft bedroom apartment features:

-great lighting and lots of closet space

-3 queen size bedrooms + king size loft

-1 huge loft bedroom with stairs (standing room of 5 ft)

-private balcony

-modern kitchen comes fully equipped with new appliances with dishwasher

-renovated bathroom with soaking tub



Amenities include:

-Large rooftop includes a magnificent rooftop deck with beautiful NYC views, with relaxing hot tub for lounging and enjoying NYC life at all times :)

- Laundry in building

- Live in Super

- Dishwasher

- Gym in building, with latest, sophisticated equipment

- Large indoor heated pool

- Sauna

- Garage Parking available

- Bike Parking

- Private Storage

- All pets welcome, NO FEE

-ALL Guarantors welcomed (TheGuarantors, Insurent, International Guarantors, etc)

(RLNE5801888)