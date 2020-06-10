342 Eldert St 404

Amenities
NO FEE 342 ELDERT ST 3 BEDROOM - Property Id: 285910
$200 visa gift card given if approved and signed!!!
Half a month rent free with a June 1 move in
Gross rent $3750
NO BROKER FEE!!!
Luxury 4 Bedroom in Prime Bushwick Lofts on Irving
This spacious 3 bedroom + 1 loft bedroom apartment features:
-great lighting and lots of closet space
-3 queen size bedrooms + king size loft
-1 huge loft bedroom with stairs (standing room of 5 ft)
-private balcony
-modern kitchen comes fully equipped with new appliances with dishwasher
-renovated bathroom with soaking tub
Amenities include:
-Large rooftop includes a magnificent rooftop deck with beautiful NYC views, with relaxing hot tub for lounging and enjoying NYC life at all times :)
- Laundry in building
- Live in Super
- Dishwasher
- Gym in building, with latest, sophisticated equipment
- Large indoor heated pool
- Sauna
- Garage Parking available
- Bike Parking
- Private Storage
- All pets welcome, NO FEE
-ALL Guarantors welcomed (TheGuarantors, Insurent, International Guarantors, etc)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285910
