342 Eldert St 401

342 Eldert St 4 bedroom - Property Id: 296430
$500 VISA GIFT CARD BEING OFFERED OR THE $500 CAN BE APPLIED TO THE 1 MONTH DEPOSIT (the advertised price is with the discount factored in)!!!
1 month rent free with a July 1 move in
Gross rent $3,550
2ND MONTH OF RENT IS FREE!!!
NO BROKER FEE!!!
Luxury 4 Bedroom in Prime Bushwick Lofts on Irving
This spacious 3 bedroom + 1 loft bedroom apartment features:
-great lighting and lots of closet space
-3 queen size bedrooms + king size loft
-1 huge loft bedroom with stairs (standing room of 5 ft)
-private balcony
-modern kitchen comes fully equipped with new appliances with dishwasher
-renovated bathroom with soaking tub
Amenities include:
-Large rooftop includes a magnificent rooftop
- Laundry in building
- Dishwasher
- Game Room
- Gym in building, with latest, sophisticated equipment
- Large indoor heated pool
- Sauna
- Bike Parking
- Private Storage
- All pets welcome, NO FEE
-ALL Guarantors welcomed (TheGuarantors, Insurent, International Guarantors, etc)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/342-eldert-st-brooklyn-ny-unit-401/296430
Property Id 296430
(RLNE5943686)