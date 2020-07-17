342 Eldert St 401

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room on-site laundry parking pool hot tub sauna

342 Eldert St 4 bedroom - Property Id: 296430



$500 VISA GIFT CARD BEING OFFERED OR THE $500 CAN BE APPLIED TO THE 1 MONTH DEPOSIT (the advertised price is with the discount factored in)!!!



1 month rent free with a July 1 move in

Gross rent $3,550

2ND MONTH OF RENT IS FREE!!!



NO BROKER FEE!!!



Luxury 4 Bedroom in Prime Bushwick Lofts on Irving



This spacious 3 bedroom + 1 loft bedroom apartment features:

-great lighting and lots of closet space

-3 queen size bedrooms + king size loft

-1 huge loft bedroom with stairs (standing room of 5 ft)

-private balcony

-modern kitchen comes fully equipped with new appliances with dishwasher

-renovated bathroom with soaking tub



Amenities include:

-Large rooftop includes a magnificent rooftop

- Laundry in building

- Dishwasher

- Game Room

- Gym in building, with latest, sophisticated equipment

- Large indoor heated pool

- Sauna

- Bike Parking

- Private Storage

- All pets welcome, NO FEE

-ALL Guarantors welcomed (TheGuarantors, Insurent, International Guarantors, etc)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/342-eldert-st-brooklyn-ny-unit-401/296430

Property Id 296430



(RLNE5943686)