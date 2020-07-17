All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

342 Eldert St 401

342 Eldert Street · (209) 423-9130
Location

342 Eldert Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 401 · Avail. now

$3,235

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
342 Eldert St 4 bedroom - Property Id: 296430

$500 VISA GIFT CARD BEING OFFERED OR THE $500 CAN BE APPLIED TO THE 1 MONTH DEPOSIT (the advertised price is with the discount factored in)!!!

1 month rent free with a July 1 move in
Gross rent $3,550
2ND MONTH OF RENT IS FREE!!!

NO BROKER FEE!!!

Luxury 4 Bedroom in Prime Bushwick Lofts on Irving

This spacious 3 bedroom + 1 loft bedroom apartment features:
-great lighting and lots of closet space
-3 queen size bedrooms + king size loft
-1 huge loft bedroom with stairs (standing room of 5 ft)
-private balcony
-modern kitchen comes fully equipped with new appliances with dishwasher
-renovated bathroom with soaking tub

Amenities include:
-Large rooftop includes a magnificent rooftop
- Laundry in building
- Dishwasher
- Game Room
- Gym in building, with latest, sophisticated equipment
- Large indoor heated pool
- Sauna
- Bike Parking
- Private Storage
- All pets welcome, NO FEE
-ALL Guarantors welcomed (TheGuarantors, Insurent, International Guarantors, etc)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/342-eldert-st-brooklyn-ny-unit-401/296430
Property Id 296430

(RLNE5943686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Eldert St 401 have any available units?
342 Eldert St 401 has a unit available for $3,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 342 Eldert St 401 have?
Some of 342 Eldert St 401's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Eldert St 401 currently offering any rent specials?
342 Eldert St 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Eldert St 401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 Eldert St 401 is pet friendly.
Does 342 Eldert St 401 offer parking?
Yes, 342 Eldert St 401 offers parking.
Does 342 Eldert St 401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 Eldert St 401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Eldert St 401 have a pool?
Yes, 342 Eldert St 401 has a pool.
Does 342 Eldert St 401 have accessible units?
No, 342 Eldert St 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Eldert St 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 Eldert St 401 has units with dishwashers.
Does 342 Eldert St 401 have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 Eldert St 401 does not have units with air conditioning.
