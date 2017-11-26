All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:07 PM

34 North 7th Street

34 North 7th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

34 North 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-E · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
sauna
Spacious one bedroom with hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen fit for a chef, and a washer/dryer in unit. The Edge offers a 24 hour doorman, indoor pool and basketball court, steam room & sauna, fitness center, movie screening room game room and multiple residence lounges. Easy access to many neighborhood restaurants and bars, and conveniently located a few minutes away from Whole Foods. Need to get to Manhattan? The East River Ferry is just outside your front door. Bedford Avenue L is just a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 North 7th Street have any available units?
34 North 7th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 North 7th Street have?
Some of 34 North 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 North 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
34 North 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 North 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 34 North 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 34 North 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 34 North 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 34 North 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 North 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 North 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 34 North 7th Street has a pool.
Does 34 North 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 34 North 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 34 North 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 North 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 North 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 North 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
