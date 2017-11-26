34 North 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse doorman gym game room parking pool garage media room sauna

Spacious one bedroom with hardwood floors throughout, a kitchen fit for a chef, and a washer/dryer in unit. The Edge offers a 24 hour doorman, indoor pool and basketball court, steam room & sauna, fitness center, movie screening room game room and multiple residence lounges. Easy access to many neighborhood restaurants and bars, and conveniently located a few minutes away from Whole Foods. Need to get to Manhattan? The East River Ferry is just outside your front door. Bedford Avenue L is just a few blocks away.