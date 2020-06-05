All apartments in Brooklyn
337 West 48th Street

337 48th Street · (917) 418-7878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

337 48th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220
Sunset Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$1,900

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Bright Charming Studio on a beautiful tree lined block. Apartment features: lots of windows, hardwood floors, high ceilings, plenty of light, great storage with custom built shelves and a loft space for additional storage in apartment. Contact for video tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 West 48th Street have any available units?
337 West 48th Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 337 West 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
337 West 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 West 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 337 West 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 337 West 48th Street offer parking?
No, 337 West 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 337 West 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 West 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 West 48th Street have a pool?
No, 337 West 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 337 West 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 337 West 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 337 West 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 337 West 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 337 West 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 West 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
