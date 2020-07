Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool table bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly bike storage internet cafe lobby

335 Carroll features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as five duplex units. Open kitchens - outfitted with Bosch appliances - feature unique touches like marble tile back splashes and wood detailing. Reclaimed wood is used throughout the construction. Each apartment comes with ample closet space, as well as washers and dryers. This is a one-of-a-kind luxury elevator building with an on-site gym, resident lounge with TV and pool table, and huge furnished roof-deck with grilling area and stunning Manhattan views. All common areas have free Wi-Fi, included in your monthly rent. Carroll Gardens' has quintessential Brooklyn charm. The neighborhood has picturesque brownstones on tree-lined blocks, great parks and public spaces. It is both hip and historic-featuring a mix of butchers, bakers, and indie clothing boutiques.