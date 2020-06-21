All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:12 AM

335-341 Nostrand Avenue

335 Nostrand Ave · (718) 637-3191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302-D · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
**BRAND NEW**, never before lived in condo! Sleek and contemporary convertible two bed / one bath, with a spacious home office - in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Amenities include: fully renovated interior, gorgeous hardwood floors, eco-friendly heating & cooling system, in-unit washer/dryer, and a private storage area.

Host dinner parties in your very own chef's kitchen, equipped with: Bertazzoni ranges, stainless steel appliances, open counter layout, and a large cooking area.

The contemporary bathroom features floating vanity, minimalist design, and a soaking tub with modern shower head.

Subway access is only a few short blocks from the A/C (Nostrand) and G (Bedford-Nostrand) stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335-341 Nostrand Avenue have any available units?
335-341 Nostrand Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 335-341 Nostrand Avenue have?
Some of 335-341 Nostrand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335-341 Nostrand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
335-341 Nostrand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335-341 Nostrand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 335-341 Nostrand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 335-341 Nostrand Avenue offer parking?
No, 335-341 Nostrand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 335-341 Nostrand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335-341 Nostrand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335-341 Nostrand Avenue have a pool?
No, 335-341 Nostrand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 335-341 Nostrand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 335-341 Nostrand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 335-341 Nostrand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 335-341 Nostrand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335-341 Nostrand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 335-341 Nostrand Avenue has units with air conditioning.
