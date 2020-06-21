335-341 Nostrand Avenue

Amenities

**BRAND NEW**, never before lived in condo! Sleek and contemporary convertible two bed / one bath, with a spacious home office - in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant.



Amenities include: fully renovated interior, gorgeous hardwood floors, eco-friendly heating & cooling system, in-unit washer/dryer, and a private storage area.



Host dinner parties in your very own chef's kitchen, equipped with: Bertazzoni ranges, stainless steel appliances, open counter layout, and a large cooking area.



The contemporary bathroom features floating vanity, minimalist design, and a soaking tub with modern shower head.



Subway access is only a few short blocks from the A/C (Nostrand) and G (Bedford-Nostrand) stations.