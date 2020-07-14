333 86th Street

Amenities

"GUT RENOVATED, LARGE 1 BEDROOM. GREAT LOCATION, EXPOSED BRICK, TONS OF CLOSET SPACE.



WHAT WE LIKE:

- You'll be the first tenant to live in this newly renovated apartment

- Enjoy waterfront morning jogs (or walks) right on Shore Park!

- Exposed brick

- Tons of closet space with built out shelving system

- 86th St, R train just steps away, BayRidge Fairy Access for fast commute to Manhattan and other parts of Brooklyn

- Large bedroom, will easily fit a queen bed and additional furniture

- Brand new stand alone kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher

- Central location near Dyker Beach Golf Course, Narrows Botanical Gardens, shopping & dining options



WHAT TO KNOW:

- Guarantors accepted

- 3rd fl walk up

- Heat & Hot Water included



THE GOODS:

- Hardwood floors

- Natural light throughout the apt

- Beautiful wood finishes