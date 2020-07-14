333 86th Street

Amenities
"GUT RENOVATED, LARGE 1 BEDROOM. GREAT LOCATION, EXPOSED BRICK, TONS OF CLOSET SPACE.
WHAT WE LIKE:
- You'll be the first tenant to live in this newly renovated apartment
- Enjoy waterfront morning jogs (or walks) right on Shore Park!
- Exposed brick
- Tons of closet space with built out shelving system
- 86th St, R train just steps away, BayRidge Fairy Access for fast commute to Manhattan and other parts of Brooklyn
- Large bedroom, will easily fit a queen bed and additional furniture
- Brand new stand alone kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher
- Central location near Dyker Beach Golf Course, Narrows Botanical Gardens, shopping & dining options
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Guarantors accepted
- 3rd fl walk up
- Heat & Hot Water included
THE GOODS:
- Hardwood floors
- Natural light throughout the apt
- Beautiful wood finishes