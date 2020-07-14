All apartments in Brooklyn
333 86th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 9:13 AM

333 86th Street

333 86th Street · (646) 762-5458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

333 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 333 86th Street.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"GUT RENOVATED, LARGE 1 BEDROOM. GREAT LOCATION, EXPOSED BRICK, TONS OF CLOSET SPACE.

WHAT WE LIKE:
- You'll be the first tenant to live in this newly renovated apartment
- Enjoy waterfront morning jogs (or walks) right on Shore Park!
- Exposed brick
- Tons of closet space with built out shelving system
- 86th St, R train just steps away, BayRidge Fairy Access for fast commute to Manhattan and other parts of Brooklyn
- Large bedroom, will easily fit a queen bed and additional furniture
- Brand new stand alone kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher
- Central location near Dyker Beach Golf Course, Narrows Botanical Gardens, shopping & dining options

WHAT TO KNOW:
- Guarantors accepted
- 3rd fl walk up
- Heat & Hot Water included

THE GOODS:
- Hardwood floors
- Natural light throughout the apt
- Beautiful wood finishes

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: Up to one months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 86th Street have any available units?
333 86th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 333 86th Street have?
Some of 333 86th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
333 86th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 86th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 86th Street is pet friendly.
Does 333 86th Street offer parking?
No, 333 86th Street does not offer parking.
Does 333 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 86th Street have a pool?
No, 333 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 333 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 333 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 333 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 86th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 86th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 86th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
