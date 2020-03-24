All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY

331 State Street · (917) 239-7989
Location

331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Rates include all utilities (electricity, cooking gas, heat and hot water) high speed internet connectivity via WiFi and high definition cable on flat screen TV. The apartment has a fully equipped kitchen with cook ware and table ware. Included as well are linens, towels, hair dryer, iron and board.

Master bedroom with queen size bed and closet. 2nd bedroom with bunk bed. Both rooms face the garden. The living room offers a fully equipped open kitchen and a large counter that doubles as a dining table with counter level stools. On the other side or the room, there is a sofa (converts to full size sleeper) facing a TV. Street level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY have any available units?
331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY have?
Some of 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY currently offering any rent specials?
331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY is pet friendly.
Does 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY offer parking?
No, 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY does not offer parking.
Does 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY have a pool?
No, 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY does not have a pool.
Does 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY have accessible units?
No, 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY does not have accessible units.
Does 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY has units with air conditioning.
