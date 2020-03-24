331 State Street, Brooklyn, NY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Rates include all utilities (electricity, cooking gas, heat and hot water) high speed internet connectivity via WiFi and high definition cable on flat screen TV. The apartment has a fully equipped kitchen with cook ware and table ware. Included as well are linens, towels, hair dryer, iron and board.



Master bedroom with queen size bed and closet. 2nd bedroom with bunk bed. Both rooms face the garden. The living room offers a fully equipped open kitchen and a large counter that doubles as a dining table with counter level stools. On the other side or the room, there is a sofa (converts to full size sleeper) facing a TV. Street level.