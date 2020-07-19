All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 329 Hancock Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
329 Hancock Street
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

329 Hancock Street

329 Hancock Street · (718) 613-2961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

329 Hancock Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This spacious duplex unit nestled on a beautiful treelined block in Bedford Stuyvesant features soaring ceilings, over sized living room, 2 full baths, 2 large bedrooms, office space, and private yard with large deck. It is located a few blocks from the A/C train line, and steps away from the fine eateries on Tompkins Ave. There is no washer/dryer in the building, but there is a laundry service around the corner from the building. This incredible space feels more like a private home than an apartment rental. Last 2 weeks of July rent free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Hancock Street have any available units?
329 Hancock Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 329 Hancock Street currently offering any rent specials?
329 Hancock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Hancock Street pet-friendly?
No, 329 Hancock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 329 Hancock Street offer parking?
No, 329 Hancock Street does not offer parking.
Does 329 Hancock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Hancock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Hancock Street have a pool?
No, 329 Hancock Street does not have a pool.
Does 329 Hancock Street have accessible units?
No, 329 Hancock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Hancock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Hancock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Hancock Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 329 Hancock Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 329 Hancock Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity