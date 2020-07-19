329 Hancock Street

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

This spacious duplex unit nestled on a beautiful treelined block in Bedford Stuyvesant features soaring ceilings, over sized living room, 2 full baths, 2 large bedrooms, office space, and private yard with large deck. It is located a few blocks from the A/C train line, and steps away from the fine eateries on Tompkins Ave. There is no washer/dryer in the building, but there is a laundry service around the corner from the building. This incredible space feels more like a private home than an apartment rental. Last 2 weeks of July rent free.