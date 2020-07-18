All apartments in Brooklyn
329 Gates Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

329 Gates Ave

329 Gates Ave · (971) 336-8348
Location

329 Gates Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3200 · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
Brand-new Luxury 1 bedroom in Bed-Stuy - Property Id: 221429

1 Bed / 1 Bath at 329 Gates Ave - Unit: 407 in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Franklin Av (A, C), Bedford - Nostrand Avs (G), Franklin Av (FS). Open houses everyday - contact leasing team to schedule a showing. Welcome to 329 Gates Avenue. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood apartments with natural light, and select units feature their very own private terrace. Each unit is outfitted with artfully crafted fixtures, custom window shades and state-of-the-art appliances, including in-unit laundry and the ultra-efficient central air.

AMENITIES
Central A/C
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors
Video Intercom
Elevator
Natural Light in Living Area
Washer dryer installed
Washer dryer hookup
Laundry in building
Bike storage
Gym
Wheelchair Accessible
Game room
Lounge
Private parking
Shared workspace
Public Wifi
Outdoor Space
Balcony
Terrace
Patio
Roof access
Skyline view
Eat In Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Built in microwave
Stone countertops
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/329-gates-ave-brooklyn-ny/221429
Property Id 221429

(RLNE5964946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Gates Ave have any available units?
329 Gates Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 329 Gates Ave have?
Some of 329 Gates Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Gates Ave currently offering any rent specials?
329 Gates Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Gates Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Gates Ave is pet friendly.
Does 329 Gates Ave offer parking?
Yes, 329 Gates Ave offers parking.
Does 329 Gates Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 Gates Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Gates Ave have a pool?
No, 329 Gates Ave does not have a pool.
Does 329 Gates Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 329 Gates Ave has accessible units.
Does 329 Gates Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 Gates Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Gates Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 329 Gates Ave has units with air conditioning.
