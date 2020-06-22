All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:00 PM

320 Prospect Ave

320 Prospect Avenue · (877) 793-4867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

320 Prospect Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
- 1st floor apartment in a three-story walk up - 2 cozy queen size bedrooms on opposite sides of unit - Fully renovated modern open kitchen with stainless steel appliances - Modern bathroom - Hardwood floors - Large windows - Lots of natural light - Intercom - Security Cameras in front and hallways - Lots of lighting - Restaurants, Shopping, Close to bars/nightlife - Walking distance to public transportation, park, school, playground - Quiet South Park Slope neighborhood - Tree-lined block - Heat and hot water included - Small pets upon approval - Call John for details and private tour Stamatios Tsilimos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Prospect Ave have any available units?
320 Prospect Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 320 Prospect Ave have?
Some of 320 Prospect Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Prospect Ave currently offering any rent specials?
320 Prospect Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Prospect Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Prospect Ave is pet friendly.
Does 320 Prospect Ave offer parking?
No, 320 Prospect Ave does not offer parking.
Does 320 Prospect Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Prospect Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Prospect Ave have a pool?
No, 320 Prospect Ave does not have a pool.
Does 320 Prospect Ave have accessible units?
No, 320 Prospect Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Prospect Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Prospect Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Prospect Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Prospect Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
