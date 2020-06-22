320 Prospect Ave

Amenities
- 1st floor apartment in a three-story walk up - 2 cozy queen size bedrooms on opposite sides of unit - Fully renovated modern open kitchen with stainless steel appliances - Modern bathroom - Hardwood floors - Large windows - Lots of natural light - Intercom - Security Cameras in front and hallways - Lots of lighting - Restaurants, Shopping, Close to bars/nightlife - Walking distance to public transportation, park, school, playground - Quiet South Park Slope neighborhood - Tree-lined block - Heat and hot water included - Small pets upon approval - Call John for details and private tour Stamatios Tsilimos